A Minneapolis man was recently found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder after a May 2021 shootout outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub, which left a Brooklyn Park man and Golden Valley man dead.

Jawan Carroll, 25, fatally shot 24-year-old Christopher Jones, of Brooklyn Park, and 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, of Golden Valley, outside the Monarch nightclub, at 322 1st Ave. N., just before bar close.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments