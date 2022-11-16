A Minneapolis man was recently found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder after a May 2021 shootout outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub, which left a Brooklyn Park man and Golden Valley man dead.
Jawan Carroll, 25, fatally shot 24-year-old Christopher Jones, of Brooklyn Park, and 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, of Golden Valley, outside the Monarch nightclub, at 322 1st Ave. N., just before bar close.
Carroll also wounded seven other individuals by gunfire that night.
“This was a completely senseless act of violence, and I am thankful that justice has been done in this case,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. “To all of those impacted by this tragic incident, I hope that this verdict can start to bring you some closure.”
Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 1:57 a.m. May 22, surveillance footage shows Carroll, a member of the north Minneapolis “Tre Tres” street gang, standing in front of the Monarch with two associates.
A large crowd of uninvolved individuals also stood on the sidewalk at the time of the incident.
Jones and a group of associates approached Carroll and his associates, who appeared to have a verbal exchange. One of Carroll’s associates then punched Jones in the head.
As Jones reeled from the punch, Carroll brandished a firearm from his waistband and began firing shots at Jones. Police estimated that Jones was five feet away from Carroll as he began firing.
Jones attempted to run into the club, but after bumping into other people standing in the crowd, he drew a firearm and began to fire gunshots at Carroll.
Jones and Carroll continued firing shots at each other, but soon after, Jones fell down on the sidewalk near the club entrance.
Officers later arriving on the scene found Jones lying unresponsive with multiple upper-body gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, a witness told police that Johnson was walking through an alley north of the Monarch and had stepped out onto 1st Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the back.
He attempted to run to the corner of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street, where officers later found him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Carroll fled the scene with his associates.
The gunshot wounds sustained by the bystanders not life-threatening.
Investigators recognized Carroll from the surveillance footage.
Using forensic and physical evidence, police came to the conclusion that Carroll fired the shots that left the bystanders injured at the scene, as well as the .40 caliber bullets recovered from the two dead men’s bodies.
Investigators determined that Carroll and one of his associates were staying in the Comfort Inn in Bloomington.
Officers arrested Carroll in a vehicle after conducting surveillance on the hotel.
At the time of the shooting, Carroll was facing felony cases involving assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
