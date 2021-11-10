After a Hennepin County judge filed a motion in August denying audio and visual coverage of the trial of Kim Potter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a coalition of media groups filed a motion objecting to the ruling Oct. 29.
Through the United States and Minnesota constitutions, defendants in all criminal prosecutions have the right to a public trial. Similarly, the press and general public have a First Amendment right to access public trials.
The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that audio-visual coverage of a criminal trial requires the consent of all parties involved.
The Derek Chauvin murder trial marks an outlier, as the state originally opposed audio-visual coverage of the case. The judge in that case allowed coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and security concerns.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office supports audio-visual coverage for the Potter trial. Potter’s legal team, however, filed a memorandum in opposition.
Judge Regina Chu ultimately ruled against audio-video coverage, arguing that circumstances related to the pandemic have changed in Potter’s case.
A coalition of media partners disagree.
“Whatever optimism Minnesotans had about the end of the pandemic in August, the numbers have spiked and recent weeks and courts (including the Minnesota Supreme Court) continue to treat it as a very real threat by imposing draconian limitations on press and public access to Government Center – including, apparently, in this case,” wrote attorneys Leita Walker and Emmy Parsons, who are representing the coalition of media groups.
“Further, while the murder of George Floyd perhaps drew more national and international interest than the death of Daunte Wright, this observation is hardly grounds upon which to conclude that the court can accommodate a significant number of those who want to attend Ms. Potter’s trial, even if overflow rooms provide a reasonable substitute for being in the courtroom (which they do not,)” Walker and Parsons continued.
No-camera ruling and the Chauvin trial
Potter, who is facing counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, shot and killed Daunte Wright while former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial for the murder of George Floyd.
The two cases draw comparison, with Chauvin’s trial widely streamed in 2020 while courtroom access was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Chauvin’s case, the state initially opposed audio-visual coverage.
Judge Peter A. Cahill, however, allowed audio-visual coverage due to the social distancing requirements related to COVID-19 protocols, as well as security concerns.
Cahill was “tasked with the difficult job of anticipating the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota,” Chu wrote. “The prognosis of the pandemic was that it would worsen such that it was reasonable to expect social distancing would continue into the scheduled trial timeframe.”
Security was likewise a concern, Chu wrote.
“With all the publicity surrounding George Floyd’s death, the court anticipated that thousands would likely gather at the Hennepin County Government Center, seeking access to the trial courtroom or engaging in protesting during the trial,” Chu wrote.
“Livestreaming of the Chauvin trial, even over the state’s objection, allowed the court to close the Hennepin County Government Center, thereby ensuring the safety of the parties and counsel, the jurors, court staff and support staff, as well as affording the public the opportunity to view the trial in what surely is one of the most highly-publicized cases in Minnesota history without unduly jeopardizing public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Potter’s legal team and the state made their initial arguments during the summer of 2021, before the delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic had driven up the state’s case numbers and again filled many of the state’s hospital beds.
“While the state acknowledges that circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic have changed since Judge Cahill’s Nov. 4, 2020 order, and even since Derek Chauvin’s March to mid-April 2021 trail, neither the pandemic nor the resulting courthouse restrictions have ended,” wrote Ellison’s office.
At the time, no fewer than 10 media entities had notices or requests to provide audio-video coverage of the trial.
“It is highly unlikely that it would be feasible to accommodate all 10 media entities within the courtroom throughout the entire trial, while still allowing the victim’s family members and the defendant’s family members, let alone members to general public, to be present to observe the trial,” Ellison’s office wrote.
The public also has substantial interest in the trial, Ellison’s office wrote.
“The public’s substantial deep, passionate interest in this case is likewise reflected by the weeks of vigorous protests in the community,” he wrote. “These interests will only increase as the trial looms closer. Live visual and audio coverage of the trial will vindicate, at a minimum, the public and media’s right to access this trial of significant interest.”
Potter’s lawyers disagree, saying the pandemic has subsided and that the letter of the law does not allow for cameras in the courtroom without Potter’s consent.
“There has never been a Sixth Amendment guarantee to the state, the media, or Mr. Wright’s family for a streamed out trial,” wrote lawyers Paul Engh and Earl Gray.
“The COVID-19 spatial and mask restrictions have been rescinded,” they wrote, referencing the Chauvin trial. “We’ve returned to what was. The rationale for that decision has been vaccinated away.”
Potter’s lawyers did not argue for a completely closed courtroom, however.
In her August order denying audio and visual coverage, Chu concurred that the pandemic does not present the same circumstances as in the Chauvin trial.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, the court has relaxed its mandates on social distancing,” she wrote. “Furthermore, the court does not anticipate any closure of the Hennepin County Government Center during this case. To accommodate as many spectators as reasonably possible, the court has authorized the use of multiple ‘overflow’ rooms within the government center to accommodate additional spectators.”
Wright family and media still want access
Wright’s family supports audio-visual coverage of the trial.
At a press conference during the celebration of Wright’s 21st birthday Oct. 27 at the Brooklyn Center Community Center, Toshira Garraway Allen, of Families Supporting Families against Police Violence, said the lack of visual coverage in the court case so far has forced the Wright family to host press events “to continue to keep the spotlight on (Daunte’s) name.”
“We believe that it’s strictly to keep it as quiet as possible, that’s their whole motive” she continued. “They don’t want the media in there just like they did with George Floyd — they had the media, we were able to see what was going on. So, as much as they can keep this out of the spotlight, as much as possible, that’s what they’re doing because they don’t want us to be marching in the streets. They don’t want us to be asking for justice.
“They want to give this white woman her white privilege and let her sweep under the rug and get the least possible consequences out of this situation. We cannot allow that to happen. So even if they don’t have the cameras in the courtroom, we need to be outside of the courtroom. … I would say that we would have to apply pressure just as we did for George Floyd, we have to apply pressure. There is nothing that is just given to us without us applying the pressure that’s necessary.”
The coalition of media groups questioning Chu’s decision include Minnesota Public Radio, The Associated Press, Cable News Network Inc., CBS Broadcasting Inc., Court TV Media LLC, Fox/UTV Holdings, USA Today’s ownership, Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, NBCUniversal Media, The Sahan Journal, the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law, the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Star Tribune, KARE-TV’s ownership and the Washington Post.
“Under the First Amendment, the press and public’s right of access to criminal proceedings a right of reasonable and meaningful – not just theoretical – access,” the coalition wrote. “Given the significant public interest in this case and what the media coalition understands may be a total exclusion of the general public from the court room (and exclusion of all but a few token members of the media), the only way to provide reasonable and meaningful access under the First Amendment is though A/V coverage.”
Wright’s death sparked days of demonstrations and unrest, and “further demonstrations will undoubtedly materialize in the days leading up to and during Ms. Potter’s trial,” they wrote.
With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remaining a threat, “it would seem that this court faces the same ‘difficult job of anticipating the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic’ as the Chauvin court did,” they wrote. “Certainly there is no reason to believe that things will significantly improve by November 30.”
