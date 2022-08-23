IMG_9672.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Mark Bruley speaks with a community member during an Aug. 10 open house at the Brooklyn Park City Hall. The City Council confirmed Bruley as the next police chief Aug. 22.

The Brooklyn Park City Council confirmed Mark Bruley as a the new chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department effective Aug. 22.

Bruley is a 27-year member of the Brooklyn Park Police Department, and most recently spent seven years serving as Deputy Chief under former Chief Craig Enevoldsen, who retired earlier this summer.

