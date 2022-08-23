The Brooklyn Park City Council confirmed Mark Bruley as a the new chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department effective Aug. 22.
Bruley is a 27-year member of the Brooklyn Park Police Department, and most recently spent seven years serving as Deputy Chief under former Chief Craig Enevoldsen, who retired earlier this summer.
“I'm humbled and honored to be before you as a candidate nominated for the position of police chief,” Bruley told the council. “When I started here 27 years ago I could say that this was never even a thought in my mind. I was super proud to come here as a police officer and I loved every day of working for this city.”
According to Jay Stroebel, city manager, five candidates were interviewed for the role of police chief.
Two candidates, one of which was Bruley, advanced to the next stage of interviews. Bruely's competition withdrew themselves from the running, and Stroebel recommended moving forward with Bruley, who was recently among the top candidates for Chief of the Bloomington Police Department.
“I believe in my heart of hearts that there's two types of leaders: those that lead because they love power and those that lead because they love people,” Bruley said. “And there is absolutely no question for me that it's about the people. It always has been.”
Bruley noted that he cared not only for the members of the police department, but also for the community, and said he hoped to strengthen connections between the community and the department.
“I think the police chief is the most visual leader, maybe second to the mayor, certainly one of the most visual leaders in this community, and I think that presents a great opportunity for a police chief to get out there and unite this community to come together, and that is exactly what I intend to do,” Bruley said.
As the department's leader, Bruley said he plans to foster a culture of customer service within the police department, and to change the perception that police do their work separate from the community.
“We need to change that script to where they look at us (as though) we're policing with the community,” he said.
Bruley said he plans to leverage either the city's Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee or another new advisory group to advise the department and increase community buy-in.
In the near future, Bruley plans to “tackle the violent crime increase that we've seen,” he said. “There's no way we can continue to accept the amount of gun violence in this community.”
He said he plans to use intervention, prevention and accountability as combined tactics through multiple partners to reduce violence in the community.
“It's worked in the past, it will work in the future,” he said.
The council enthusiastically and unanimously confirmed Bruely as the new chief.
“I'm super proud of you, I'm super proud of our department,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said that when Enevoldsen retired, she didn't feel the city needed to go through a search process and could have offered Bruley the position earlier.
“The love-fest is palpable here tonight,” Councilmember Wynfred Russell said.
Russell said the police culture in Brooklyn Park is unique compared with other surrounding cities.
Councilmember XP Lee concurred, saying that Brooklyn Park's officers “really were compassionate.”
Councilmember Boyd Morson said he was “totally ecstatic,” about Bruley's appointment. “You are the person for this moment.”
Stroebel said that the city will host a swearing-in ceremony for Bruley at a later date.
