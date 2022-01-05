A man, who was prohibited from possessing a firearm, was arrested after accidentally shooting himself in Brooklyn Park, according to the police department.
At 2:15 a.m. Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to the area of 85th Avenue North and Queen Avenue on a report that an adult man had accidentally shot himself in the leg. The caller, the man who had shot himself, told dispatch he was planning to drive himself to the hospital.
The man arrived at a local hospital and was treated for a minor foot injury.
Officers arrived and interviewed the man, who said he had accidentally fired the gun in his vehicle while in the 8400 block of Sheridan Avenue North.
The man was released from the hospital a short time later.
Police located the gun used in the incident, and, since the man who shot himself was legally prohibited from possession of a firearm, seized it as evidence.
The man was soon placed under arrest.
