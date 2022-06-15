After a violent carjacking in Brooklyn Park ended with a PIT maneuver in a grocery store parking lot, a Brooklyn Center man is facing multiple criminal charges.
Issac Jalloh, 20, was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police officers in a motor vehicle after the June 10 carjacking.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to the 7600 block of Jolly Lane North at 7:50 p.m. on a report of a carjacking.
The caller was the victim of the carjacking, and was “noticeably shaking and bleeding from the mouth,” according to the complaint.
He reported that while giving a friend a ride earlier that day, he was asked to pick up two additional males. One of these men was later identified as Jalloh.
These men asked the victim to drive to Huntington Place Apartments to pick up the final passenger.
After picking up the last passenger, the victim was asked to pull over into a nearby parking lot. Once the victim had parked the vehicle in the lot, Jalloh allegedly struck the victim on the top of the head and brandished a black handgun. He then pistol-whipped the driver, the complaint said.
The victim was pushed out of the car, and Jalloh got into the driver’s seat and began to flee the scene.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn Park Police were already in the parking lot of Huntington Place on an unrelated call when they saw the stolen vehicle.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and Jalloh drove away at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase, and Jalloh drove the stolen car through ditches and on the wrong side of the roadway while trying to escape.
Officers eventually conducted a PIT maneuver, stopping the vehicle near the Sun Foods grocery store at 6350 Brooklyn Blvd.
In the vehicle, officers witnessed a front-seat passenger attempt to remove a gun from his waistband and place it in an area behind the glove box.
After removing the suspects from the vehicle, officers recovered four firearms. Three loaded Glock handguns were found in the vehicle – one 9mm with an extended clip was placed between the front passenger seat and the center console, one 9mm with an extended clip was found on the floorboard at Jalloh’s feet, and one 10mm was found on the rear passenger-side floorboard.
A loaded Micro Draco AK47-style handgun was found in a backpack on the rear driver’s side floorboard.
While officers detained three men in the incident, the Hennepin “County Attorney only charged one suspect and deferred on (the) others,” said Mark Bruley, Brooklyn Park deputy police chief.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol Air Units assisted in the arrests.
Jalloh “has a pending charge for assault in the second-degree for which he is present on conditional release with conditions that he not possess firearms and be on (electronic home monitoring),” the criminal complaint said.
Court records show that a judge filed a bench warrant for Jalloh on March 30 after he was alleged to have failed to remain on electronic home monitoring and/or violated electronic home monitoring rules.
In his pending case, Jalloh is accused of shooting an innocent victim in their home with a stray bullet, then accidentally shooting himself in the groin during a Minneapolis shootout in September of 2020.
According to the jail roster, Jalloh remains in the Hennepin County Jail with a $150,000 bail in his latest case. He has a $100,000 bail related to his bench warrant and 2020 case.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.