A man who was held against his will and beaten Dec. 21 in Brooklyn Park remains hospitalized for his injuries.
According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were dispatched at 3:17 p.m. to the 6600 block of Ronald Place on a report of a man who was bleeding and tied up in the caller’s front yard.
Officers responded, untying the man, who had been severely beaten, and rendering medical aid.
“The case is still ongoing, and last I heard he was still in the hospital,” Deputy Chief Mark Bruley said.
Investigators believe that the man was held captive at a nearby home.
A Brooklyn Park SWAT team executed a search warrant at the nearby home, finding evidence that the man had been held captive for a period time.
While the investigation continues, no one has been arrested in the incident.
