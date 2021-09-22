A Minneapolis man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing a Brooklyn Center man at the Pennwood Market.
Tyreese Giles, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 9 shooting at 2125 Glenwood Ave.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Darien Berry, 28.
Berry died at 3:15 a.m. at the Hennepin County Medical Center from a gunshot in the torso.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, at approximately 8 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting at Penwood Market in north Minneapolis.
Callers reported that two victims had been taken to the hospital before first responders arrived on the scene.
Arriving officers found several discharged cartridge casings at the scene.
On surveillance video footage, Berry can be seen outside the market talking to two other males near a vehicle.
Berry then clutches his chest from an apparent gunshot wound. Giles can be seen firing a handgun at Berry, who attempted to run into the Pennwood Market, then ran back to the vehicle before collapsing.
As Giles attempts to run away from the scene, a man identified as “witness 1” returns gunfire at Giles before loading Berry into a vehicle and driving to the hospital.
Giles, who was shot multiple times in the incident, arrived a the hospital approximately nine minutes after the shooting wearing matching clothing from the surveillance video.
