A 29-year-old Minneapolis man who was allegedly stealing items from garages around the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North in Robbinsdale has been charged with felony counts for possessing a loaded firearm, which was prohibited due to a previous conviction, and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to charging documents filed to Hennepin County.
According to the complaint, Isaiah Juaquin Washington was previously convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery, a charge that prohibits him from possessing a firearm or ammunition, and at the time of his arrest was on conditional release for another pending charge.
Washington was tracked down in the early hours of Jan. 14, beginning with a report of a burglary at approximately 2 a.m. on Perry Avenue. Robbinsdale Police officers were dispatched to that location, where it was discovered that a garage door had been left open. Officers learned that the occupants of the home were on vacation and that the garage should not have been accessed.
Officers observed a “distinct” shoe pattern in the snow that led them to several other detached garages in the area. A set of fresh tire tracks also led to a 2017 Volkswagen, with the distinct shoe pattern leading from the vehicle toward an alley. According to the complaint, the vehicle was “filled to the ceiling” with items typically stored in garages and there was a firearm on the front driver’s seat.
The prints led to a male, later identified as Washington, moving between garages and carrying a backpack and plastic bag filled with items. Officers ordered the individual to stop, but he put the items down and fled on foot. Officers pursued Washington on foot and then in a squad car with lights activated. According to the complaint, Washington managed to circle back to the Volkswagen, drive in reverse through the alley at a high rate of speed, and drive at speeds exceeding 60 mph before crashing into a utility pole several blocks away.
Again, officers followed Washington’s shoe tracks in the snow to a garage where he was finally apprehended. Washington had removed his shoes, but they were located within the garage
Investigators later learned that the Volkswagen had been stolen in Minneapolis and that the gun, a .22 caliber Colt Challenger rifle, contained a live round in the chamber with seven live rounds in the magazine. Washington’s court documents were also within the car.
A full list of all the items in the car, bag and backpack, as well as the number of garages burglarized, is ongoing.
Snow trend
This is the second time tracks in freshly fallen snow have led Robbinsdale officers to a successful arrest this winter. The first was during a snow emergency Nov. 27, where officers saw tracks leading in and out of several garages. Officers who were ticketing illegally parked vehicles followed the tracks from Zenith to 40th avenues, which led to a person wearing dark clothing and carrying backpacks, a cooler case with tools, a car stereo and other items.
