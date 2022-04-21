A Bloomington man was recently charged after allegedly shooting a man at Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments.
Ananias Williams, 23, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint:
Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting at Huntington Place. Arriving officers were directed to the apartment where the shooting occurred.
A known adult victim, identified as K.B., was leaning against a door frame and had sustained several gunshot wounds.
Investigators later learned that K.B. was treated for gunshot wounds to the left chest, right buttock, groin and shoulder blade. A second adult male, later identified as Williams, was seen leaning against a chair facing a doorway. Williams had sustained a gunshot to his hip.
Officers secured the scene, finding three children in the bedroom of the apartment.
Officers found a loaded Hi-Point Model 9 handgun with the serial number scratched off in Williams’ pocket.
Surveillance footage of the apartment complex showed a male similar in appearance to Williams arrive a few minutes before the shooting.
Witnesses told officers that Williams is the ex-boyfriend of the woman who rents the apartment, and K.B. is the woman’s current boyfriend.
An argument between Williams and K.B. led to the physical altercation. Shortly after, gunshots rang out.
Witnesses reported seeing Williams hold K.B. against a wall while brandishing a pistol.
Williams was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after receiving medical treatment for his gunshot wound.
Williams was previously convicted with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a 2017 shooting incident.
As a result of these previous felony convictions, he is ineligible to posses a firearm or ammunition.
