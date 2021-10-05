The Brooklyn Park City Council accepted a $3.3 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to hire 12 new firefighters Sept. 27.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant provides direct funding to fire departments to increase or maintain the number of front line firefighters on a department.
The grant will help bring the department closer to the National Fire Protection Association’s recommendations for the number of firefighters assigned to an engine, and will usher a new class of trainees into the city’s Fire Cadet Academy.
The city applied based on its ability to respond to a fire at a single family home. The code recommends that 17 firefighters respond to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling.
“The goal was to get as close as possible to that 17 number,” said John Cunningham, fire chief. “We also understand in the application that by increasing our effective response force to a single-family dwelling we’re also increasing our abilities for those other (hazardous situations) as well.”
The department will have 14 front line firefighters able to respond to a single-family dwelling with the new hires.
“We are still relying on our administration staff, myself, the two deputy chiefs, and our fire marshal division as they’re available, especially Monday through Friday, to supplement that effective response force to get to that 17,” Cunningham said. “That has always been in play and will stay in play as we go forward.”
With the grant, the department will be able to staff three firefighters to an engine, rather than two in the current staffing arrangement. The National Fire Protection Association recommends that four or more firefighters be assigned to an engine.
A National Institute of Standards and Technology study found that three-person crews were able to perform 22 essential firefighting and rescue tasks 25% faster than two-person crews, Cunningham said.
The city hired eight probationary firefighters that graduated from the cadet program in 2021.
So far this year, the Fire Department has responded to 174 fires, 37 of which were building fires. The majority of the Fire Department’s calls for service are emergency medical and rescue calls.
In 2020, the department responded to 6,056 medical calls, and 198 fires.
Three-person crews offer additional safety for firefighters, Cunningham said. As an example, a two-person crew responded to a report of a fire with people trapped in a residence March 2. One firefighter entered the home alone to search for anyone inside. The other crew member needed to stay outside and operate a hose.
The firefighter in the house nearly fell into a burned hole in the floor, Cunningham said. It took an additional six minutes for another truck to arrive and assist with the incident.
The grant fund allocation is spread across three years, with the city receiving approximately $1.1 million each year. This will cover all wages and benefits for the new hires.
The city will bear the costs for these firefighters in their fourth year of employment.
The city may build an additional budget base, adding 0.7% to the levy in each of the three grant-funded years to pay for the increase in wages and benefits in upcoming years over a longer period of time, rather than see a dramatic increase in year four.
The council was unanimous in its support.
“One thing I will not ever vote on is having two-man or two-person rigs,” said Councilmember Terry Parks, a former firefighter. “That makes no sense to me.”
Councilmember Boyd Morson said he does not want to raise taxes, but firefighters operate in hazardous environments, and “I am forward-thinking to let us know that we need what’s been presented.”
The council has voiced its commitment to increasing Fire Department staffing, Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said. “We have to take that into consideration, the safety of the crews,” she said.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson said she supports the Fire Department, and repeated her assertion that all four of the fire deepartment’s stations ought to be staffed. In the current staffing model, three of the four fire stations are staffed 24 hours a day.
“I think this is the direction we need to go in,” she said.
