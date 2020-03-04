Included in the department’s Feb. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 17- Fourth-degree assault of a police officer on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 17- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 2600 block of Lee Avenue North.
Feb. 17- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Feb. 18- Obstruction of the legal process near the intersection of Highway 100 and Glenwood Avenue.
Feb. 18- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 18- Theft on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 18- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Feb. 18- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Wayzata and General Mills boulevards.
Feb. 18- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Olson Memorial Highway.
Feb. 19- Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine on the 6900 block of Market Street.
Feb. 19- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 19- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Feb. 19- Theft on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Feb. 19- Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Feb. 20- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of General Mills and Wayzata boulevards.
Feb. 20- Motor vehicle theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
Feb. 20- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Schaper Road.
Feb. 20- Failure to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North.
Feb. 21- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 22- Third-degree driving under the influence, one aggravating factor near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
Feb. 22- Theft on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
Feb. 22- Uttering or possessing counterfeit currency on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Feb. 22- Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Feb. 23- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
Feb. 23- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 3100 block of Glenwood Avenue North.
Feb. 23- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 23- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
