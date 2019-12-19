Included in the department’s Dec. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 2- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

Dec. 2- Driving without headlights near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Bonnie Lane.

Dec. 2- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Louisiana Avenue South.

Dec. 2- Vehicle crash with personal injury near the intersection of 27th and Virginia avenues north.

Dec. 2- Possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of 10th and Rhode Island avenues north.

Dec. 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Glenwood Avenue.

Dec. 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Market Street.

Dec. 3- Theft on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 3- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Douglas Drive North.

Dec. 3- Theft on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Road.

Dec. 3- Liquor consumption of a minor on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 3- Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Dec. 4- Child protection incident on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Dec. 4- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.

Dec. 4- Threat/disturbance on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Dec. 4- Theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 4- Aiding and abetting a crime on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Dec. 4- Assistance to another agency on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 6- Outstanding warrant arrest on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Dec. 6- Theft on the 3300 block of Glenwood Avenue North.

Dec. 6- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 6- Unwanted person on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Dec. 6- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Medicine Lake Road and Highway 169.

Dec. 7- Possession of burglary tools on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 7- Theft on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 7- Fighting on the 6400 block of Westchester Circle.

Dec. 8- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

Dec. 8- Violation of an instructional permit near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Interstate 394.

