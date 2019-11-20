Included in the department’s Nov. 4 to 11 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 4- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

Nov. 4- Third-degree criminal damage to property on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Nov. 5- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

Nov. 5- Theft on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Nov. 5- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Nov. 5- Theft on the 3300 block of Noble Boulevard.

Nov. 5- Theft on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

Nov. 6- Fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

Nov. 6- Possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Dahlberg Drive.

Nov. 6- Driving after revocation on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Nov.6- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Nov. 7- Curfew violation on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

Nov. 7- Domestic disturbance on the 2800 block of Scott Avenue North.

Nov. 8- Officer discharge of a firearm near the intersection of Regent Avenue North and Lowry Terrace.

Nov. 8- Violation of an order for protection on the 2100 block of Douglas Drive North.

Nov. 8- Third-degree criminal damage to property on the 2800 block of Scott Avenue North.

Nov. 9- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Nov. 9- Animal bite on the 8300 block of Wesley Drive.

Nov. 9- Failure to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

Nov. 10- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

Nov. 10- Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

Nov. 10- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Golden Hills Drive and Xenia Avenue South.

Nov. 10- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.

