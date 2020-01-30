Included in the department’s Jan. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 13- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 700 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
Jan. 13- Traffic hit-and-run on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 13- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Jan. 13- Theft on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 13- Theft on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North.
Jan. 14- Assistance to another agency no the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North.
Jan. 14- Theft on the 8100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 14- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
Jan. 15- Fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle on the 2100 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 15- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Boone Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.
Jan. 17- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
Jan. 17- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
