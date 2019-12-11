Included in the department’s Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 25- Officer discharge of a firearm near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Dahlberg Drive.

Nov. 25- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Interstate 394.

Nov. 25- Third-degree burglary on the 2300 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 27- Assist of another agency on the 1500 block of Jersey Avenue North.

Nov. 27- Animal at large on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

Nov. 27- Second-degree burglary on the 8300 block of Golden Valley Road.

Nov. 27- Recovered motor vehicle on the 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Nov. 27- Trespassing on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Nov. 27- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Nov. 27- Terroristic threats on the 700 block of Meadow Lane North.

Nov. 29- Domestic disturbance on the 7700 block of Phoenix Street.

Nov. 29- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Wisconsin Avenue North.

Dec. 1- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Duluth Street and Highway 100.

Dec. 1- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

Dec. 1- Domestic abuse-violation of an order for protection near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Bassett Creek Drive.

