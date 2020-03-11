Included in the department’s Feb. 24 to March 1 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 24- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

Feb. 24- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 6400 block of Golden Valley Road.

Feb. 24- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.

Feb. 25- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

Feb. 25- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Highway 7.

Feb. 26- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

Feb. 26- Occupational incident on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.

Feb. 26- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Highway 100.

Feb. 26- Theft on the 4100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Feb. 26- Possessing or receiving stolen property on the 9300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Feb. 26- Theft on the 900 block of Decatur Avenue North.

Feb. 26- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Feb. 26- Use of a stolen card on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Feb. 26- Theft on the 7500 and 7800 blocks of Golden Valley Road.

Feb. 26- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

Feb. 27- Vandalism on the 00 block of Winnetka Avenue South.

Feb. 27- Traffic hit-and-run on the 4100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Feb. 27- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Xenia Avenue South and Glenwood Avenue.

Feb. 27- Theft on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

Feb. 27- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Feb. 28- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Xenia Avenue South and Golden Hills Drive.

Feb. 28- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Xenia Avenue South.

Feb. 28- Underage liquor consumption on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Feb. 29- Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

Feb. 29- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

March 1- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 500 block of Brookview Parkway South.

March 1- Third-degree criminal damage to property on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.

Tags

Load comments