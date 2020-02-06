Included in the department’s Jan. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 20- Possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Wisconsin Avenue North.
Jan. 20- Motor vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Bassett Creek Drive.
Jan. 20- Motor vehicle theft on the 5300 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
Jan. 20- Fourth-degree burglary on the 2500 block of Unity Avenue North.
Jan. 20- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Plymouth and Boone avenues north.
Jan. 20- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Jan. 21- Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 22- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Jan. 21- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 22- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 5400 block of Circle Down.
Jan. 22- Two instances of driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 23- Second-degree driving under the influence, two or more aggravating factors near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.
Jan. 24- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Jan. 24- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Jan. 24- Domestic disturbance near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Major Circle.
Jan. 24- Terroristic threats on the 2100 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 24- Public assist on the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue South.
Jan. 24- Theft on the 6800 block Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 25- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of General Mills Boulevard and Interstate 394.
Jan. 25- Motor vehicle theft on the 500 Kelly Drive.
Jan. 26- Driving after revocation near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Highway 169.
Jan. 26- Assault on the 1600 block of Kelly Drive.
