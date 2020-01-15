Included in the department’s Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 30- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
Dec. 30- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Market Street.
Dec. 30- Animal at large on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.
Dec. 30- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 31- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 4800 block of Killarney Drive.
Dec. 31- Officer discharge of a firearm on the 2400 block of Kyle Avenue North.
Dec. 31- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 31- Domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 31- Failure to obey stop sign near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
Dec. 31- Theft on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
Dec. 31- Driving after revocation near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Highway 169.
Jan. 1- Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 1- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
Jan. 1- Fifth-degree assault near the intersection of Independence Avenue North and Olympia Street.
Jan. 1- Assault on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 1- Domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Jan. 2-Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 2- Drugs-procure, possess, control by deceit on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
Jan. 2- Theft on the 1000 block of Boone Avenue North.
Jan. 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Duluth Street and Highway 100.
Jan. 3- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Flag Avenue and Duluth Street.
Jan. 3- Anticipatory crimes and assault on the 3400 block of Golden Valley Road.
Jan. 4- Driving without a valid license near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue North and Olympia Street.
Jan. 4- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.
Jan. 4- Assistance to another agency on the 3500 block of Perry Avenue North.
Jan. 4- Unwanted person on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Jan. 5- Suspicious person on the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.
Jan. 5- Possession of an altered drivers license near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.