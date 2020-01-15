Included in the department’s Dec. 30 to Jan. 5 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 30- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

Dec. 30- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Market Street.

Dec. 30- Animal at large on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.

Dec. 30- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

Dec. 31- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 4800 block of Killarney Drive.

Dec. 31- Officer discharge of a firearm on the 2400 block of Kyle Avenue North.

Dec. 31- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 31- Domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.

Dec. 31- Failure to obey stop sign near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

Dec. 31- Theft on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

Dec. 31- Driving after revocation near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Highway 169.

Jan. 1- Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Jan. 1- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

Jan. 1- Fifth-degree assault near the intersection of Independence Avenue North and Olympia Street.

Jan. 1- Assault on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Jan. 1- Domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

Jan. 2-Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.

Jan. 2- Drugs-procure, possess, control by deceit on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

Jan. 2- Theft on the 1000 block of Boone Avenue North.

Jan. 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Duluth Street and Highway 100.

Jan. 3- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Flag Avenue and Duluth Street.

Jan. 3- Anticipatory crimes and assault on the 3400 block of Golden Valley Road.

Jan. 4- Driving without a valid license near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue North and Olympia Street.

Jan. 4- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

Jan. 4- Assistance to another agency on the 3500 block of Perry Avenue North.

Jan. 4- Unwanted person on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Jan. 5- Suspicious person on the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.

Jan. 5- Possession of an altered drivers license near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

