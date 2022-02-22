Included in the department’s Feb. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South, the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue North and the 1600 block of Lilac Drive North.
Feb. 8 - Vehicle theft on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Feb. 11 - Assistance to another agency on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Feb. 12 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.
- Vehicle and property theft on the 3300 block of Kyle Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Feb. 13 - Reckless handling of a firearm on the 4200 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Theft on the 6100 block of St. Croix Avenue North.
