Included in the department’s March 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
March 2- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
March 2- Theft on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.
March 2- Terroristic threats on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
March 2- Three instances of theft on the 7900, 8000 and 7700 blocks of Olson Memorial Highway.
March 2- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Golden Valley Road.
March 2- Theft on the 5800 block of St Croix Avenue North.
March 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 394.
March 3- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 169 and Excelsior Boulevard.
March 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Golden Valley and Spring Valley roads.
March 3- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue.
March 3- Disorderly conduct on the 7100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
March 3- Occupational accident on the 900 block of Zane Avenue North.
March 4- Third-degree burglary on the 500 block of Quebec Avenue South.
March 4- Theft on the 8600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
March 4- Third-degree driving under the influence of a controlled substance near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
March 4- Officer use of force (hands-on) near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Xerxes Avenue North.
March 5- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.
March 5- Second-degree aggravated assault with a gun/dangerous weapon near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
March 5- Theft on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.
March 5- Two instances of theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
March 6- False name given to a police officer near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
March 7- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
March 7- Two instance of theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
March 7- Theft on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
March 7- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue North.
March 8- Second-degree aggravated assault with a gun/dangerous weapon on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.