Included in the department’s March 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

March 2- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

March 2- Theft on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.

March 2- Terroristic threats on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

March 2- Three instances of theft on the 7900, 8000 and 7700 blocks of Olson Memorial Highway.

March 2- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Golden Valley Road.

March 2- Theft on the 5800 block of St Croix Avenue North.

March 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 394.

March 3- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 169 and Excelsior Boulevard.

March 3- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Golden Valley and Spring Valley roads.

March 3- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Glenwood Avenue.

March 3- Disorderly conduct on the 7100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 3- Occupational accident on the 900 block of Zane Avenue North.

March 4- Third-degree burglary on the 500 block of Quebec Avenue South.

March 4- Theft on the 8600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 4- Third-degree driving under the influence of a controlled substance near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

March 4- Officer use of force (hands-on) near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Xerxes Avenue North.

March 5- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

March 5- Second-degree aggravated assault with a gun/dangerous weapon near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.

March 5- Theft on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.

March 5- Two instances of theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 6- False name given to a police officer near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

March 7- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

March 7- Two instance of theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 7- Theft on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

March 7- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue North.

March 8- Second-degree aggravated assault with a gun/dangerous weapon on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

