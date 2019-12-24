Included in the department’s Dec. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 9 - Recovered stolen property near the intersection of Highway 169 and 27th Avenue North.

Dec. 9 - Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue North.

Dec. 9 - Driving under the influence on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

Dec. 10 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 11 - Driving after revocation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 11 - Use of a fraudulent card on the 400 block of Turnpike Road.

Dec. 11 - First-degree damage to property on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 11 - Theft by swindle on the 2400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Dec. 12 - Theft on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

Dec. 14 - Assault-terroristic threats on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 14 - Trespass notice served on the 200 block of Lilac Drive.

Dec. 14 - Theft on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.

Dec. 15 - Driving after suspension near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Interstate 394.

Dec. 15 - Driving without a valid license near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

Dec. 15 - Assault on the 1400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 15 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Schaper Road and Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 15 - Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

Tags

Load comments