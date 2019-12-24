Included in the department’s Dec. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 9 - Recovered stolen property near the intersection of Highway 169 and 27th Avenue North.
Dec. 9 - Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue North.
Dec. 9 - Driving under the influence on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
Dec. 10 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 11 - Driving after revocation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 11 - Use of a fraudulent card on the 400 block of Turnpike Road.
Dec. 11 - First-degree damage to property on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 11 - Theft by swindle on the 2400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Dec. 12 - Theft on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
Dec. 14 - Assault-terroristic threats on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 14 - Trespass notice served on the 200 block of Lilac Drive.
Dec. 14 - Theft on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 15 - Driving after suspension near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Interstate 394.
Dec. 15 - Driving without a valid license near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
Dec. 15 - Assault on the 1400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 15 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Schaper Road and Olson Memorial Highway.
Dec. 15 - Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.