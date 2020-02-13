Included in the department’s Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 27- Disorderly conduct on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Jan. 27- Traffic hit-and-run on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.

Jan. 27- Check forgery on the 900 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 28- Recovered motor vehicle on the 6300 block of 27th Avenue North.

Jan. 28- False name given to a police officer near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Minnetonka Boulevard.

Jan. 28- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 3300 block of Glenwood Avenue North.

Jan. 29- Mental health call on the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

Jan. 29- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Jan. 30- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road and Schaper Road.

Jan. 30- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Jan. 30- Lost or missing person on the 4500 block of Sunset Ridge.

Jan. 31- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

Jan. 31- Mental health call on the 2300 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

Feb. 1- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Interstate 94.

Feb. 1- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 55.

Feb. 1- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 7200 block of Plymouth Avenue North.

Feb. 1- Theft on the 5800 block of Loring Lane.

Feb. 1- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Douglas Drive North.

Feb. 2- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Winnetka and 10th avenues north.

Feb. 2- Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine on the 2300 block of Ensign Avenue North.

Feb. 2- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

