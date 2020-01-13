Included in the department’s Dec. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 23- Driving after suspension near the intersection of 27th and Hillsboro avenues north.
Dec. 23- Driving without a valid license on the 4700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Dec. 23- Check forgery on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 24- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Dunwoody Boulevard.
Dec. 25- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Dec. 25- K-9 officer assist to another agency on the 300 block of Turnpike Road.
Dec. 25- Theft on the 7400 block of Country Club Drive.
Dec. 26- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 26- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.
Dec. 26- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 6900 block of Market Street.
Dec. 26- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.
Dec. 27- Uninsured vehicle on the 1800 block of Lilac Drive North.
Dec. 28- Fourth-degree assault near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Kelly Drive.
Dec. 28- Identity theft with a loss over $35,000 on the 1500 block of Valders Avenue North.
Dec. 28- Theft on the 2000 block of Aquila Avenue North.
Dec. 28- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 55 and Winnetka Avenue.
Dec. 29- Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
Dec. 29- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
