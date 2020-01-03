Included in the department’s Dec. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 16- False name given to a police officer on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North.

Dec. 16- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Interstate 394.

Dec. 16- Fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 17- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 5100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 17- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Legend Drive.

Dec. 17- Simple robbery on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 17- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Brookview Parkway South.

Dec. 18- Assault on the 6800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 18- Theft on the 400 block of Yosemite Avenue North.

Dec. 18- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 19- Trespassing on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

Dec. 19- Abandoned vehicle/junk near the intersection of Sandburg Road and Louisiana Avenue North.

Dec. 20- Driving after revocation near the intersection of 27th and Hillsboro avenues north.

Dec. 20- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

Dec. 20- Second-degree aggravated assault with a knife on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.

Dec. 20- Theft on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.

Dec. 20- Hit-and-run without injury near the intersection of Laurel and Pennsylvania avenues south.

Dec. 20- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Duluth Street.

Dec. 21- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

Dec. 21- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

Dec. 21- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Dec. 21- Domestic situation on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Dec. 22- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Penn Avenue South.

Dec. 22- Third-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

