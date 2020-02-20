Included in the department’s Feb. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 3- Assistance to another agency on the 9100 block of Naper Street.
Feb. 3- Lost or missing person on the 5100 block of Minnaqua Drive.
Feb. 4- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Douglas Drive North.
Feb. 5- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Laurel and Jersey avenues south.
Feb. 5- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Xenia Avenue South and Golden Hills Drive.
Feb. 5- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 5- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.
Feb. 5- Counterfeit currency on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 5- Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Duluth Street.
Feb. 6- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.
Feb. 6- Assistance to another agency on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.
Feb. 7- Possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Hidden Lakes Parkway and Golden Valley Road.
Feb. 7- Theft on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Feb. 7- Theft by swindle on the 2400 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
Feb. 7- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
Feb. 8- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue.
Feb. 8- Assistance to another agency on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
Feb. 8- Possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Zenith Avenue North and Saint Margaret Drive.
Feb. 8- Theft on the 1300 block of Hidden Lakes Parkway.
Feb. 9- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Plymouth and Winnetka avenues north.
Feb. 8- Theft on the 2400 block of Quail Avenue North.
Feb. 9- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
