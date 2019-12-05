Included in the department’s Nov. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 18- Crash with motor vehicle property damage near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.

Nov. 18- Agency assist on the 1300 block of Hidden Lakes Parkway.

Nov. 18- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 6900 block of Madison Avenue North.

Nov. 18- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Florida Avenue South and Laurel Avenue.

Nov. 18- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 5300 block of 33rd Avenue North.

Nov. 18- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3000 block of Golden Valley Road.

Nov. 19- Vehicle crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

Nov. 19- Trespass notice served on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Nov. 19- Agency assist on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue.

Nov. 19- First-degree criminal sexual conduct. Location not disclosed.

Nov. 20- Trespassing on school property on the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue North.

Nov. 20- Theft on the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Nov. 20- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Nov. 20- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.

Nov. 21- Domestic disturbance on the 2500 block of Douglas Drive North.

Nov. 21- Use of a stolen card on the 2400 block of Valders Avenue North.

Nov. 21- Forged/altered prescriptions on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 22- Possession of drug paraphernalia on the 7100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Nov. 22- Domestic disturbance on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 22- Agency assist near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Colonial Road.

Nov. 22- Domestic disturbance on the 7500 block of Knoll Street.

Nov. 22- Restraining order violation on the 5300 block of 33rd Avenue North.

Nov. 23- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

Nov. 23- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 169 and Plymouth Avenue North.

Nov. 23- Theft on the 400 block of Ardmore Drive.

Nov. 23- Traffic hit-and-run without injury on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Nov. 23- Failure to yield for a stop sign near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Kyle Place.

Nov. 23- Second-degree burglary on the 2500 block of Unity Avenue North.

Nov. 24- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Market Street and Louisiana Avenue South.

Nov. 24- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

