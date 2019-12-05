Included in the department’s Nov. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 18- Crash with motor vehicle property damage near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
Nov. 18- Agency assist on the 1300 block of Hidden Lakes Parkway.
Nov. 18- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 6900 block of Madison Avenue North.
Nov. 18- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Florida Avenue South and Laurel Avenue.
Nov. 18- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 5300 block of 33rd Avenue North.
Nov. 18- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3000 block of Golden Valley Road.
Nov. 19- Vehicle crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Nov. 19- Trespass notice served on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Nov. 19- Agency assist on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue.
Nov. 19- First-degree criminal sexual conduct. Location not disclosed.
Nov. 20- Trespassing on school property on the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue North.
Nov. 20- Theft on the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Nov. 20- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 20- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
Nov. 21- Domestic disturbance on the 2500 block of Douglas Drive North.
Nov. 21- Use of a stolen card on the 2400 block of Valders Avenue North.
Nov. 21- Forged/altered prescriptions on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 22- Possession of drug paraphernalia on the 7100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Nov. 22- Domestic disturbance on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 22- Agency assist near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Colonial Road.
Nov. 22- Domestic disturbance on the 7500 block of Knoll Street.
Nov. 22- Restraining order violation on the 5300 block of 33rd Avenue North.
Nov. 23- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.
Nov. 23- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 169 and Plymouth Avenue North.
Nov. 23- Theft on the 400 block of Ardmore Drive.
Nov. 23- Traffic hit-and-run without injury on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 23- Failure to yield for a stop sign near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Kyle Place.
Nov. 23- Second-degree burglary on the 2500 block of Unity Avenue North.
Nov. 24- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Market Street and Louisiana Avenue South.
Nov. 24- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.