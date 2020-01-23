Included in the department’s Jan. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 6- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 1500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
Jan. 6- Theft on the 1200 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Jan. 6- Domestic disturbance on the 2800 block of Scott Avenue North.
Jan. 6- Domestic assault on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.
Jan. 6- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Jan. 7- Check forgery on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.
Jan. 7- Possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Bonnie Lane.
Jan. 7- Traffic hit-and-run on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.
Jan. 7- Motor vehicle theft on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.
Jan. 8- Fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
Jan. 8- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Lawn Terrace.
Jan. 8- Theft on the 8100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Jan. 8- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Duluth Street.
Jan. 8- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 1500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
Jan. 8- Third-degree possession of a narcotic (10 grams or more) on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue.
Jan. 9- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.
Jan. 9- Second-degree burglary on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Jan. 9- Failure to obey stop sign near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Hidden Lakes Parkway.
Jan. 10- Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
Jan. 10- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Jan. 10- Domestic disturbance on the 3300 block of Scott Avenue North.
Jan. 11- Fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
Jan. 11- Driving after suspension near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Glenwood Avenue.
Jan. 11- Third-degree driving under the influence near the 3300 block of Glenwood Avenue North.
Jan. 12- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 304 and Hopkins Crossroad.
Jan. 12- Assistance to another agency on the 7700 block of 30th Avenue North.
Jan. 12- Theft on the 8800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
