Included in the department’s reports for May 4 to 10 were these incidents:
May 4 - Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 5 - Property damage along the 5300 block of Circle Down.
- Child endangerment along the 2300 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
- Assault along the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 6 - Theft along the 3700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Motor vehicle tampering along the 8800 block of Seventh Avenue North.
May 7 - Motor vehicle theft along the 2000 block of Douglas Drive North.
May 8 - Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree property damage along the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
