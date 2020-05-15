Included in the department’s reports for May 4 to 10 were these incidents:

May 4 - Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 5 - Property damage along the 5300 block of Circle Down.

- Child endangerment along the 2300 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.

- Assault along the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 6 - Theft along the 3700 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Motor vehicle tampering along the 8800 block of Seventh Avenue North.

May 7 - Motor vehicle theft along the 2000 block of Douglas Drive North.

May 8 - Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- First-degree property damage along the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments