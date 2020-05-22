Included in the department’s reports for May 12 to 18 were these incidents:
May 12- Traffic hit-and-run on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
May 13- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
May 14- Miscellaneous officer discharge of a firearm near the intersection of Plymouth and Boone avenues north.
May 15- Check forgery on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree burglary on the 1400 block of Spring Valley Road.
May 17- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 6000 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
May 18- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Parkview Boulevard and 26th Avenue North.
- Use of a stolen card on the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine near the intersection of Turners Crossroad South and Wayzata Boulevard.
