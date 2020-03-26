Included in the department’s March 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
March 16- Possession of a not-small amount of marijuana on the 5100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Traffic crash with property damage on the 00 block of Winnetka Avenue South.
March 17- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of General Mills Boulevard and Interstate 394.
March 18- Traffic hit-and-run on the 2300 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
March 19- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Interstate 394.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Identity theft with a loss over $2,500 on the 500 block of Valleywood Circle.
- Trespass notice served on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
March 20- Uninsured vehicle violation near the intersection of 27th and Decatur avenues north.
- Assistance to another agency on the 2200 block of Unity Avenue North.
March 21- Tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Three instances of first-degree burglary on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North, the 00 block of Meadow Lake North, and the 00 block of Meadow Lane South.
March 22- Traffic crash with property damage on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.
