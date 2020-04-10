Included in the department’s March 30 to April 5 reports were these incidents:
March 31- Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Property damage along the 1900 block of Brunswick Avenue.
April 1 - Theft along the 6000 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Property damage near the intersection of Lilac Drive and Highway 100.
April 3 - Motor vehicle theft along the 8300 block of 10th Avenue North.
April 4 - Theft along the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Fifth-degree possession along the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Property damage along the 900 block of Tyrol Trail.
April 5 - Burglary along the 2300 block of Douglas Drive North.
