Included in the department’s March 30 to April 5 reports were these incidents:

March 31- Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Property damage along the 1900 block of Brunswick Avenue.

April 1 - Theft along the 6000 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Property damage near the intersection of Lilac Drive and Highway 100.

April 3 - Motor vehicle theft along the 8300 block of 10th Avenue North.

April 4 - Theft along the 6900 block of Market Street.

- Fifth-degree possession along the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Property damage along the 900 block of Tyrol Trail.

April 5 - Burglary along the 2300 block of Douglas Drive North.

