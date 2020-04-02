Included in the department’s March 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
March 23- Fourth-degree burglary on the 7700 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
March 23- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
March 23- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.
March 23- Theft on the 2900 block of Noble Avenue North.
March 24- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 300 block of Brookview Parkway South.
March 26- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
March 26- Theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
March 26- Theft on the 6000 block of Golden Valley Road.
March 27- Motor vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
March 27- Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
March 27- Fraudulent use of a stolen card on the 1900 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
March 27- Fraudulent use of a stolen card on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
March 28- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Xerxes Avenue North.
March 28- Theft on the 4100 block of Woodstock Avenue.
March 29- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
March 29- Theft on the 2500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
March 29- Disorderly conduct on the 0 block of Meadow Lane North.
March 29- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
