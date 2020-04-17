Included in the department’s April 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
April 6 - Forgery along the 900 block of Winnetka Avenue North
- Theft along the 3300 block of Glenwood Avenue North.
- Forgery along General Mills Boulevard.
April 8 - Theft along the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft along the 6700 block of Olympia Street.
- Assault/terroristic threats along the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue North.
April 9 - Theft of motor vehicle along the 700 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
April 10 - Financial transaction card fraud along the 1700 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- Theft of motor vehicle along the 800 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Theft along the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway
April 11 - Theft along the 400 block of Quebec Avenue South.
April 12 - Theft along the 300 block of Sunnyridge Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.