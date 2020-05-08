Included in the department’s April 27 to May 3 reports were these incidents:

April 27 - Theft along the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft along the 1700 block of Hampshire Lane.

April 29 - Theft of motor vehicle along the 6900 block of Market Street.

April 29 - Theft along the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.

April 30 - Arson along the 6300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

May 1 - Aggravated assault along the 1400 block of Waterford Drive.

May 2 - Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 3 - Driving while impaired near Douglas Drive and Olson Memorial Highway.

