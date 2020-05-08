Included in the department’s April 27 to May 3 reports were these incidents:
April 27 - Theft along the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft along the 1700 block of Hampshire Lane.
April 29 - Theft of motor vehicle along the 6900 block of Market Street.
April 29 - Theft along the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.
April 30 - Arson along the 6300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
May 1 - Aggravated assault along the 1400 block of Waterford Drive.
May 2 - Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 3 - Driving while impaired near Douglas Drive and Olson Memorial Highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.