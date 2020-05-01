Included in the department’s April 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
April 20 - Motor vehicle tampering near Glenwood Avenue and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
April 21 - Theft along the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft along the 1100 block of Angelo Drive.
April 23 - Driving while impaired along the 800 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
April 24 - Theft along the 100 and 200 blocks of Brunswick Avenue South.
April 26 - Motor vehicle recovered along the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Burglary along the 1100 block of Florida Avenue North
- Property damage along the 600 block of Utah Avenue North.
- Theft along the 6800 block of Glenwood Avenue.
