Included in the department’s April 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

April 13 - Theft along the 400 block of Quebec Avenue South.

April 14 - Theft along the 400 block of Winnetka Avenue South.

April 13 - Financial transaction card fraud along the 1300 block of Douglas Drive North.

April 14 - Theft along the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

April 15 - Theft along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

April 15 - Criminal damage to property along the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

April 19 - Criminal damage to property along the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue North.

