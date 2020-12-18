Included in the department’s Dec. 7 to 13 reports there were 231 calls for service, 4 arrests, 26 citations and warnings, 40 traffic stops, 2 mental health incidents and these incidents:
Dec. 9 - Theft on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.
Dec. 10 - Prohibited flashing lights displayed on a vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive with due care and speeding near the intersection of Field Drive and Hanley Road.
- Mail theft on the 5500 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Improper vehicle change of course, uninsured vehicle and driving after suspension near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
Dec. 11 - Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Dec. 12 - Theft on the 1400 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Second-degree aggravated robbery on the 3400 block of Manor Drive.
Dec. 13 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle crash with personal injury near the intersection of Knoll Street and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Miscellaneous officer discharge of a firearm on the 200 block of Meadow Lane North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1100 block of Welcome Circle.
