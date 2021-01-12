Included in the department’s Dec. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 21 - Theft on the 8300 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Improper vehicle registration, driving after suspension and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Park Place Boulevard and Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 22 - Mail theft on the 6800 block of Harold Avenue.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 9300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Dec. 23 - Mail theft on the 2000 block of Major Circle.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
Dec. 24 - Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Stalking on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
Dec. 26 - Third-degree driving under the influence and motor vehicle property damage on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- Mail theft on the 1500 block of Waterford Court.
- Theft on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
Dec. 27 - Theft on the 2200 block of Douglas Drive North.
