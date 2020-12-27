Included in the department’s Dec. 12 to 20 reports were 208 calls for service, 6 arrests, 6 citations and warnings, 25 traffic stops, 2 mental health calls, and these incidents:

Dec. 14 - Vehicle theft, theft of property and intentional damage to property on the 1200 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Theft on the 5900 block of Golden Valley Road.

Dec. 15 - Hit and run with property damage on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

Dec. 16 - Mail theft on the 400 block of Ensign Avenue North.

- Possession of burglary/theft tools, receiving stolen property, driving after cancellation and unauthorized use of disabled parking certificate on the 2200 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Counterfeiting currency on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

- Transaction card fraud on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

Dec. 17 - Theft on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Fleeing police in a motor vehicle and disturbance (unwanted person) on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.

Dec. 18 - Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4700 block of Bassett Creek Drive.

Dec. 19 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 600 block of Meadow Lane South.

- Theft on the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

Dec. 20 - Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, failure to drive in a single lane and improper vehicle lighting on the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue South.

- Traffic crash with personal injury on the 9300 block of Medicine Lake Road.

