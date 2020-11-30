Included in the department’s Nov. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 16 - Theft and motor vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Simple robbery and theft on the 1800 block of Lilac Drive.

Nov. 17 - Receiving stolen property on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

Nov. 18 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North, the 1600 block of Xerxes Avenue North and the 1500 lock of Xerxes Avenue North.

Nov. 19 - Counterfeiting currency on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Nov. 20 - Theft by swindle and check forgery. Location not disclosed.

Nov. 21 - Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.

Nov. 22 - Assistance to another agency on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.

