Included in the department’s Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 27 - Theft on the 4200 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Oct. 28 - Assistance to another agency on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue.
- Theft on the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Oct. 30 - Speeding and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Meadow Lane North and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Coercion (threat to disclose a secret or disgrace) on the 1000 block of Ravine Trail.
- Theft on the 2800 block of Noble Avenue North.
Oct. 31 - Driving after revocation, speeding, failure to provide insurance and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Xenia Avenue.
- Driving after revocation, failure to drive in a single lane, giving a false name to an officer, possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous conviction and fifth degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 169.
- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of the legal process and outstanding warrant arrest on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Highway 55 Frontage Road North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 500 block of Burntside Drive.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Bassett Creek Lane.
Nov. 1 - Third-degree driving under the influence, speeding and carrying a pistol under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.
- First-degree burglary on the 800 block of Utah Avenue South.
