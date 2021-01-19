Included in the department’s Jan. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 4 - Expired registration, uninsured vehicle and driving after suspension near the intersection of Wayzata Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue South.

- Theft on the 1700 block of Bridgewater Road and the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Identity theft on the 7200 block of Duluth Street.

Jan. 5 - Theft on the 700 block of Decatur Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.

Jan. 6 - Theft on the 6700 block of Country Club Drive.

- Identity theft on the 800 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.

Jan. 7 - Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Theft on the 7200 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway and the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Jan. 8 - Assistance to another agency on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.

Jan. 9 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Penn Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1400 block of Toledo Avenue North.

