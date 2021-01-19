Included in the department’s Jan. 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 4 - Expired registration, uninsured vehicle and driving after suspension near the intersection of Wayzata Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Bridgewater Road and the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Identity theft on the 7200 block of Duluth Street.
Jan. 5 - Theft on the 700 block of Decatur Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
Jan. 6 - Theft on the 6700 block of Country Club Drive.
- Identity theft on the 800 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
Jan. 7 - Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
- Theft on the 7200 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway and the 5500 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Jan. 8 - Assistance to another agency on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
Jan. 9 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Penn Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1400 block of Toledo Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.