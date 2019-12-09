On Nov. 30, Mitch Keenan Heidmann, Champlin resident, was involved in a multiple-car crash in Coon Rapids that pushed his vehicle off the road. Heidmann’s vehicle wasn’t the most damaged in the collision, but when he checked on a vehicle that was badly damaged, he discovered one of its occupants, 2-year-old Guatam Pujari, of Lino Lakes, wasn’t breathing.
According to reports, bystanders laid coats down and Heidmann performed CPR on the toddler. Heidmann said within a short amount of time, the child began breathing again.
Pujari was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries four days later. The cause of the traffic crash along Main Street is under investigation, with a 54-year-old Blaine man in custody.
In all the reports detailing the crash, Heidmann was consistent in his advice for others to learn how to administer hands-only CPR and use an AED. His course was only about an hour and gave Pujari a greater chance of survival.
That course was taught by the Golden Valley Fire Department. Golden Valley Assistant Fire Chief Bethany Brunsell said she had been following news of the Coon Rapids crash story on the news “like everyone else,” and hadn’t learned until Dec. 3 that Heidmann was an alum of her department’s program.
It would have been difficult for Brunsell to recognize Heidmann, as she took over the assistant chief position from Steve Baker last month. A resident of Crystal, Brunsell has worked for Maple Grove and St. Paul, as well as been a paid-on-call firefighter for West Metro Fire-Rescue for 9 years.
The department’s program, which reaches out to businesses, organizations and schools in the city to train people with life-saving skills free of charge. The course that Heidmann took was one of about 40 that the department conducts, for free or at low cost, every year.
Training others to act
Brunsell said 350,000 people go into cardiac arrest every year outside of a hospital in the U.S.
“That’s so many people that can potentially be saved by a bystander,” she said.
The good that has come from the program continues in news reports. Last year, an employee at a Golden Valley business collapsed and coworkers were able to revive her. The department formally recognized the employee and her coworkers at a Golden Valley City Council meeting.
Aside from the free business and school trainings, the department also hosts classes to the general public several times a year at Brookview. As a whole, the department trains about 500 citizens on the basics of CPR every year.
“This is something that anyone can learn, is easy to do, and can drastically improve the chances of saving someone’s life,” she said.
One of the largest barriers to delivering life-saving care is the hesitation to begin. Brunsell said the idea of giving a stranger mouth-to-mouth resuscitation can hold people back, and so trainings have focused more on the application of chest compressions alone or hands-only CPR.
While hands-only is not a perfect equivalent to compressions and mouth-to-mouth, removing that barrier to compel someone to action is better than having no one act at all. “In a perfect world, we’d have everybody trained on all the appropriate equipment for these situations,” she said.
Mouth-to-mouth introduces new oxygen into the body and chest compressions circulate oxygen through the blood. As long as only done for a few minutes, compressions alone can be effective in getting oxygen to the places the victim’s heart is failing to deliver to on its own.
The next hands-only CPR course will be 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Brookview Golden Valley, and costs $10. Register for the course at bit.ly/367YMJD. A listing of courses can be found at redcross.org/take-a-class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.