A recycling dumpster fire at The CREST Apartments on June 16 resulted in several injuries, according to the Brooklyn Center Fire Department.
The Brooklyn Center Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the apartment complex, located at 6221 Shingle Creek Pkwy., at approximately 1:33 p.m. on a report of an exterior dumpster fire.
As firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed two plastic recycling dumpsters located in the trash enclosure next to the building, said Todd Berg, fire chief.
Wind conditions caused the fire to accelerate, Berg said.
“Given the wind speeds and direction yesterday, it enhanced the fire quite a bit,” he said.
Smoke and heat began to damage the building, and police officers worked to evacuate multiple floors of the building.
Officers spent approximately 15 minutes extinguishing the fire, Berg said.
“It was a lot of clearing out the building and making sure that all the occupants were safe and each unit was clear of smoke,” he said.
At least two residents suffered smoke inhalation injuries.
“I believe we had a couple, two, three smoke inhalations,” Berg said. “I’m still trying to confirm how many through North Memorial.”
One of those injured by smoke inhalation was listed in critical condition, but their state is improving, Berg said.
One resident hurt their ankle during the evacuation.
No firefighters were injured during the incident.
One resident was displaced in the damage from the fire, but Berg said that The CREST is planning to temporarily house that resident in an empty housing unit. The Red Cross is also assisting that resident.
During the incident, residents were temporarily housed at the Brooklyn Center Community Center and on a bus provided by Metro Transit.
Mutual aid requests were sent to the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, the Robbinsdale Fire Department, the Fridley Fire Department, and the West Metro Fire Department, as well as to North Memorial EMTs.
“This fire could have been a whole lot worse,” Berg said. “It was a good collaboration of all emergency responders and additional city department staff that collaborated. It’s a tragic situation obviously but we made the outcome as good as we could.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office as well as the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team.
The total damages to the property have not been determined.
