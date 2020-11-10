Included in the department’s Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 28 - Damage to property on the 4800 block of West Broadway.
- Harassment on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Giving false information to an officer on the 5400 block of West Broadway.
- Drugs at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5300 blocks of West Broadway and Hampshire Avenue North.
Oct. 29- Drugs on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 4600 block of Nevada Avenue North, the 6900 block of 46th Place North and the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Fraud with a card on the 6900 block of 46th Place North.
Oct. 30 - Theft on the 5900 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway and on the 8100 block of 32nd Avenue North.
Oct. 31 - Recovered vehicle on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft of a vehicle on the 7000 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Assault on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Manslaughter on the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
Nov. 1 - Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Nov. 2 - Theft, burglary, fleeing an officer and property damage on the 5200 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.