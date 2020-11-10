crystal badge

Included in the department’s Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 28 - Damage to property on the 4800 block of West Broadway.

- Harassment on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Giving false information to an officer on the 5400 block of West Broadway.

- Drugs at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 5300 blocks of West Broadway and Hampshire Avenue North.

Oct. 29- Drugs on the 300 block of Willow Bend.

- Theft on the 4600 block of Nevada Avenue North, the 6900 block of 46th Place North and the 200 block of Willow Bend.

- Fraud with a card on the 6900 block of 46th Place North.

Oct. 30 - Theft on the 5900 block of Regent Avenue North.

- Identity theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway and on the 8100 block of 32nd Avenue North.

Oct. 31 - Recovered vehicle on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Theft of a vehicle on the 7000 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Assault on the 3100 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Manslaughter on the 5500 block of Yates Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.

Nov. 1 - Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Nov. 2 - Theft, burglary, fleeing an officer and property damage on the 5200 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

