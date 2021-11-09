Included in the department’s Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 26 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5900 block of West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Jersey Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Kyle Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- First-degree possession of drugs on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.
Oct. 27 - A case involving multiple offenses on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North involving fourth-degree driving while impaired, driving without a valid license and fleeing a police officer.
- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft involving failure to return rented property on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Two reports of thefts on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 28 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Oct. 29 - A case involving multiple offenses at the corner of West Broadway and Douglas Drive North involving speeding and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5200 block of 56th Avenue North.
Oct. 30 - Speeding and possession/sale of a small amount of marijuana at the corner of 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4000 block of Jersey Avenue North.
Oct. 31 - Theft on the 300 block of Willow Bend.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 5200 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 1 - Theft on the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North.
- Disorderly conduct and driving after license revocation on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 6800 block of Fairview Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.