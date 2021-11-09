Included in the department’s Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 26 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5900 block of West Broadway.

- Theft on the 3900 block of Jersey Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3400 block of Kyle Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 5700 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree possession of drugs on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving while impaired on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle at the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.

Oct. 27 - A case involving multiple offenses on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North involving fourth-degree driving while impaired, driving without a valid license and fleeing a police officer.

- Theft of a motor vehicle on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Theft involving failure to return rented property on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Two reports of thefts on the 300 block of Willow Bend.

Oct. 28 - Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

Oct. 29 - A case involving multiple offenses at the corner of West Broadway and Douglas Drive North involving speeding and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

- Theft on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5200 block of 56th Avenue North.

Oct. 30 - Speeding and possession/sale of a small amount of marijuana at the corner of 63rd Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4000 block of Jersey Avenue North.

Oct. 31 - Theft on the 300 block of Willow Bend.

- Fourth-degree driving while impaired on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 1 - Theft on the 3600 block of Colorado Avenue North.

- Disorderly conduct and driving after license revocation on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 6800 block of Fairview Avenue North.

