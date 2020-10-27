crystal badge

Included in the department’s Oct. 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 14 - Arson to property on the 7100 block of 52nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; 5500 block of West Broadway.

Oct. 15 - Theft on the 5500 block of West Broadway.

- Public harassment on the 5200 block of 54th Avenue North.

Oct. 16 - Theft on the 5200 block of West Broadway.

- Robbery on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.

Oct. 17 - Burglary and damage to property on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 5400 block of Scott Avenue North.

Oct. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on the 5200 block of Hanson Court North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

