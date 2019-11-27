Included in the department’s Nov. 13 to 20 reports were these incidents:
Domestic abuse
Nov. 18 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North
Fleeing a police officer
Nov. 18 - 5600 block of West Broadway
Fraud/stolen card
Nov. 13 - 8200 block of Northern Drive
Harassment
Nov. 18 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North
Recovered motor vehicle
Nov. 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway
Robbery
Nov. 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway
Stolen property
Nov. 15 - 3400 block of Douglas Drive North
Nov. 18 - Intersection of West Broadway and 59th Avenue North
Theft
Nov. 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 6600 block of 52nd Avenue North
Nov. 14 - 5800 block of Elmhurst Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; Willow Bend
Nov. 18 - 7200 block of 32nd Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 5200 block of 36th Avenue North
Nov. 19 - 5100 block of 36th Avenue North
Theft of motor vehicle
Nov. 15 - 6400 block of 58th Avenue North
Nov. 18 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North; 5200 block of West Broadway
Weapon carrying with no permit
Nov. 18 - Intersection of West Broadway and Douglas Drive North
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
