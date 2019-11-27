crystal car

Included in the department’s Nov. 13 to 20 reports were these incidents:

Domestic abuse

Nov. 18 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North

Fleeing a police officer

Nov. 18 - 5600 block of West Broadway

Fraud/stolen card

Nov. 13 - 8200 block of Northern Drive

Harassment

Nov. 18 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North

Recovered motor vehicle

Nov. 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway

Robbery

Nov. 18 - 5300 block of West Broadway

Stolen property

Nov. 15 - 3400 block of Douglas Drive North

Nov. 18 - Intersection of West Broadway and 59th Avenue North

Theft

Nov. 13 - 5500 block of West Broadway; 6600 block of 52nd Avenue North

Nov. 14 - 5800 block of Elmhurst Avenue North; 6800 block of Bass Lake Road; Willow Bend

Nov. 18 - 7200 block of 32nd Avenue North; 5300 block of 36th Avenue North; 5500 block of West Broadway; 5200 block of 36th Avenue North

Nov. 19 - 5100 block of 36th Avenue North

Theft of motor vehicle

Nov. 15 - 6400 block of 58th Avenue North

Nov. 18 - 5800 block of Orchard Avenue North; 5200 block of West Broadway

Weapon carrying with no permit

Nov. 18 - Intersection of West Broadway and Douglas Drive North

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

