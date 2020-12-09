Included in the department’s Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 25 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North and the 6000 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
Nov. 26 - Theft on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
Nov. 27 - Theft on the 3400 block of Perry Avenue North.
Nov. 29 - Abandoned vehicle on the 5700 block of 58th Avenue North.
- Impeding 911 call on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Twin Lake Terrace.
- Explosive device located on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 30 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.
- Fraud on the 6600 block of 38th Avenue North.
Dec. 1 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North and the 5600 block of Adair Avenue North.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.