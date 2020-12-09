crystal police car

Included in the department’s Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 25 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North and the 6000 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Trespassing on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.

Nov. 26 - Theft on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 3000 block of Sumter Avenue North.

Nov. 27 - Theft on the 3400 block of Perry Avenue North.

Nov. 29 - Abandoned vehicle on the 5700 block of 58th Avenue North.

- Impeding 911 call on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Twin Lake Terrace.

- Explosive device located on the 4900 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 30 - Theft on the 5700 block of West Broadway.

- Fraud on the 6600 block of 38th Avenue North.

Dec. 1 - Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North and the 5600 block of Adair Avenue North.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

