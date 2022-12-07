Included in the department’s Nov. 22-28 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 22 - Theft on the 6400 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6300 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 100 block of Willow Bend.
Nov. 23 - Possession of replica firearm or BB gun on school property on the 6600 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 6400 block of Lombardy Lane.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Crystal Airport Road and County Road 81.
- Second-degree driving while impaired, third-degree driving while impaired and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol on the 4200 block of County Road 81.
Nov. 24 - Third-degree driving while impaired near the corner of County Road 81 and 63rd Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired near the corner of Toledo Avenue North and 56th Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 5400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Major Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Lee Avenue North.
Nov. 25 - Warrant arrest on the 5100 block of 36th Avenue North.
Nov. 26 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of Zane Avenue North and 63rd Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving while impaired, fourth-degree driving while impaired and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 56th Avenue North and Sherburne Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 5200 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
Nov. 27 - Second-degree driving while impaired, speeding and driving after license revocation near the corner of Corvallis Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 6400 block of Lombardy Lane.
- Traffic collision near the corner of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.
Nov. 28 - Driving after license revocation on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7000 block of Fairview Avenue North.
